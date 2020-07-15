A performance from this week’s Relax at Rosa artist

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Relax at Rosa is back on Thursdays from 12pm-1:30pm!

Grab a bite to eat from one of the local food trucks and catch a live performance – it’s a great opportunity to step away from your desk and enjoy lunch and music in downtown Grand Rapids!

Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available for use on-site.

This week’s performer is GrooveGround.

>>>Watch the video above for a preview of their performance

Click here for more details about Relax at Rosa.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 