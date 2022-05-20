GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) A pantry, a thrift store, housing assistance and educational classes, it’s all part of the offerings of North Kent Connect. The organization is a one-stop resource center located in northern Kent County that provides access to basic needs and promotes economic independence. There’s a pantry that offers fresh, healthy food options, a farm stand with affordable fresh produce and a thrift store with affordable clothing. They also offer housing and rent assistance as well as educational classes to help build basic skills. If you’re in need of help to find employment, they offer one-on-one intensive case management with social workers to help you meet those goals.

There are also on-site partners including Arbor Circle, Family Promise Day Center, West Michigan Works! and the Kent County Health Department WIC North Clinic.

North Kent Connect

10075 Northland Dr NE

Rockford

616-866-3478

Thrift Store and Farm Stand are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dress Sale: $4.99 on select dresses, all jewelry $0.99 (Wednesday, May 25 through Friday, May 27)

