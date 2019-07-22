A one-of-a-kind women’s conference

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

There’s a one-of-a-kind women’s conference coming to Grand Rapids, one that brings women together for 3 days of encouragement and insight related to young girls. Cindy Bultema is the Executive Director of GEMS and is here with us today.

GEMS Girls’ Clubs is a global ministry with 680 active clubs in the United States provides encouragement and fellowship opportunities to girls ages 8-15 through a club-style mentorship program.

The GEMS Conference will feature several top Christian authors and speakers.

GEMS Conference

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon