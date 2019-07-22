There’s a one-of-a-kind women’s conference coming to Grand Rapids, one that brings women together for 3 days of encouragement and insight related to young girls. Cindy Bultema is the Executive Director of GEMS and is here with us today.

GEMS Girls’ Clubs is a global ministry with 680 active clubs in the United States provides encouragement and fellowship opportunities to girls ages 8-15 through a club-style mentorship program.

The GEMS Conference will feature several top Christian authors and speakers.

