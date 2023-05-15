GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has the ultimate maize and blue weekend for you. It’s called Wolverine Weekend, where fans get to meet their favorite athletes, eat amazing food, play golf and much more.

It’s happening in June and today we have Caroline, from Grand Traverse Resort, to talk about this incredible weekend.

Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse Resort

June 9-11

Golf & dinner tickets: $250

Dinner only: $150 adults, $75 children under 12

GrandTraverseResort.com

Sponsored by Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.