A new twist on your Thanksgiving meal

If you’re getting ready to prepare your Thanksgiving meal and don’t need to make a huge spread, why not consider a sheet-pan supper. Suzannah Barrie from Barrie Beau Herb Farm has some great ideas to share.

Recipes:

SHEET PAN THANKSGIVING DINNER

Ingredients:

Turkey:



1 to 2 pounds turkey breast, skin on or off, boneless preferably

1 T extra-virgin olive oil

1 to 2 tsp. Herbes de Provence seasoning

salt/pepper to taste

Stuffing:



2 cups sourdough bread cubes

1 large egg

1 T each chopped onion & celery

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1 T chopped fresh sage, rosemary, thyme

salt/pepper to taste

Vegetables:

1 large sweet potato, chopped into 1-inch pieces1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved

1 to 2 T extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. minced garlic or 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

salt/pepper to taste

Cranberry Sauce:

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

1 T maple syrup

2 T apple cider

2 T dried fruit such as cranberries, blueberries, chopped dates, chopped prunes

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 390 degrees. Line an 11×17 sheet pan with foil and then parchment paper.

Start with the cranberry sauce. In a small bowl, combine the cranberry sauce ingredients together and mix well. Divide into individual ramekins.

Next is the stuffing. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg, onion, celery, seasonings and mix well. Add the bread cubes and thoroughly coat.

For the turkey, rub the turkey breast with the olive oil and all the seasonings. Place the seasoned turkey in the middle of the 11X17 sheet pan. Now spread the vegetables around the turkey breast in one corner. Drizzle with olive oil, seasonings and mix well. Spread the stuffing in another corner of the sheet pan. Now place the ramekins on the sheet pan.

Bake for 35-40 minutes. Start checking for doneness. Take ramekins off baking sheet when cooked. Cover vegetables and stuffing with parchment so they don’t overcook while the turkey breast finishes cooking. Done when turkey reaches 165 on meat thermometer.

VEGETARIAN SAGE & CIDER GRAVY

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 T minced garlic

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 tsp. nutritional yeast

4 T apple cider

2 cups vegetable broth

1 to 2 T chopped fresh sage

1/2 tsp. cayenne

1 T vinegar

salt/pepper to taste

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil, then saute onion and garlic until soft. Stir in flour, nutritional yeast and cider to form a smooth paste. Gradually whisk in the broth. Season with sage, salt/pepper, cayenne, vinegar. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly, for 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened. Season to taste.

SHEET PAN PIE 4 WAYS

Ingredients:

Crusts:

2 14.1 ounce boxes refrigerated rolled pie crusts, 4 total

all purpose flour for dusting

1 large egg lightly beaten

1/4 cup turbinado sugar

Apple Pie:

2 pounds mixed apples, peeled, cored and sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/4 cup sugar

1 T fresh lemon juice

4 T unsalted butter

2 tsp. all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground clove

pinch Himalayan salt

Pumpkin Pie:

1-1/3 cups canned pumpkin puree

2/3 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp. each cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg

1 large egg

Pecan Pie:

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

4 T unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

pinch Himalayan salt

3/4 cup roasted pecan halves

Sour Cherry Pie:

2 cups drained jarred sour cherries with 3/4 cup juice from the jar

2 T cornstarch

1/4 cup sugar

dried or fresh chopped rosemary if desired

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Unroll 3 of the pie crusts on top of each other. Roll out the layered dough to a 15×21 inch rectangle. Press into a rimmed baking sheet so the crust comes up the sides and hangs over slightly. This is the bottom crust. Chill until ready to use, at least 30 minutes.

Use the remaining crust for the top. Unroll onto a lightly floured work surface and roll into a 14×18 inch rectangle. Cut dough in half for two 7×9 pieces. One half will be the crust for the apple pie. Cut the other half into 1-inch diagonal strips to make a lattice on the cherry pie. Place the rectangle and strips on a parchment-lined baking sheet and chill until ready to use.

Prepare apple pie. Toss apples in a medium bowl with the sugar and lemon juice. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat, add apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender. Stir in the flour, cinnamon, salt, and cook until thickened, 1 minute more. Cool completely.

Prepare the pumpkin pie. Whisk together all ingredients for the pumpkin pie until smooth. Set aside.

Prepare the pecan pie. Whisk together all the ingredients, except pecans, and blend until smooth. Fold in the pecans and set aside.

Prepare the sour cherry pie. Place the cherries in a medium bowl. Whisk 1/4 cup cherry juice with the cornstarch in a small saucepan until completely smooth. Add the remaining cherry juice and sugar and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, whisking constantly, until thick and glossy, 30 seconds. Pour the sauce over the cherries and gently fold to combine. Cool completely.

To assemble, remove baking sheets from the refrigerator. Imagine the sheetpan with four equal quadrants. Prick the bottom crust all over with a fork. Add the pie filling in this order: First pour the apple pie filling to the upper left quadrant of the crust spreading to cover a 7×9 rectangle. Move counterclockwise and pour the pumpkin filling right under the apple pie filling spreading to be the same size. Now spread the cherry filling next to the pumpkin filling. Then fill the top right empty space with the pecan filling.

Cover the apple pie quadrant with the reserved rectangle of dough. Lay the pie strips out diagonally over the cherry pie quadrant. Press any remaining strips of dough around the edge of the pie to thicken the rim. Crimp the edge of the pie. Brush the edges and the dough on top with egg and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Cut decorative slits in the apple pie crust.

Bake until all pies are set and the crust golden brown and crisp, 55 minutes to 1 hour and 5 minutes.