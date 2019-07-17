A new treatment for aortic dissection

Have you ever heard of aortic dissection? It’s a tear in the aorta, the largest artery in your body and can be life threatening. Now there’s a new treatment in Grand Rapids and we have Dr. Eanas Yassa from Spectrum Health here to discuss that.

This new treatment and device the Zenith Dissection Endovascular Stent gives providers the ability to support the aorta and allow for it to heal and repair. This offers a less-invasive procedure to patients with the potential for healing and repair. Spectrum Health is the first health system in the Midwest to offer this treatment to patients.

Spectrum Health Cardiovascular Program