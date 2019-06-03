A new summer menu at Anna's House Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When summer rolls around, it's fun to eat and get creative with all the new foods that seem to grow in abundance this time of year. Anna's House, one of the most creative restaurants in West Michigan loves doing that, and this week, they're rolling out several new summer features on the menu and oh boy, they look really good!

Rachael got the opportunity to try to those dishes and learn about changes they're making to their mobile app, that'll make ordering takeaway food from Anna's House, quicker and easier.

The new summer features will debut tomorrow, June 4th. Rachael said all of the dishes were fantastic but her favorite was the Blueberry Bliss, it was so delicious!

You can get them at all 8 Anna's House locations from Grand Rapids to Grandville, Holland, Kalamazoo, to their newly opened store in Ann Arbor!