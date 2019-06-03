eightWest

A new summer menu at Anna's House

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 12:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:25 PM EDT

A new summer menu at Anna's House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When summer rolls around, it's fun to eat and get creative with all the new foods that seem to grow in abundance this time of year. Anna's House, one of the most creative restaurants in West Michigan loves doing that, and this week, they're rolling out several new summer features on the menu and oh boy, they look really good!

Rachael got the opportunity to try to those dishes and learn about changes they're making to their mobile app, that'll make ordering takeaway food from Anna's House, quicker and easier.

The new summer features will debut tomorrow, June 4th. Rachael said all of the dishes were fantastic but her favorite was the Blueberry Bliss, it was so delicious!

You can get them at all 8 Anna's House locations from Grand Rapids to Grandville, Holland, Kalamazoo, to their newly opened store in Ann Arbor!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries