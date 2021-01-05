A new soup recipe to try this winter

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new year may mean you’re looking for some new recipes to try at home!

We’re checking in with cookbook author Gina Ferwerda – she shows us how to make an amazing lasagna soup.

Lasagna Soup
Serves 6 to 8

Substitute any pasta for this dish.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
2 pounds ground beef or sausage
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon harissa (or some red pepper flakes and a splash of red wine or balsamic vinegar)
4 cups tomato sauce, marinara, diced tomatoes (whatever you have)
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon house seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika)
8 cups beef stock (or use beef soup base or bouillon cubes and water)
1 pound lasagna noodles, broken

Garnish
Shredded mozzarella
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Ricotta
Fresh basil leaves

In a large stockpot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add meat and cook for another 4-5 minutes. Drain excess grease, if necessary. Add minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Next add tomato paste and harissa (or red pepper flakes and vinegar) and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Add tomato sauce, seasonings and stock. Stir everything together and bring to a simmer. Add pasta and cook for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until noodles are cooked al-dente. Top each serving with shredded mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, a dollop of ricotta and fresh basil leaves. Serve warm.

NOTE: Vegetarian Option – Use mushrooms or beans instead of meat and use vegetable broth instead of beef stock.

For more recipes, visit NomNews.com.

