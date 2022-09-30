GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore, with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They also offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee as well as foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.

Today we have one of their new doctors, Eric Turner, in studio with us.

Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon

Muskegon & Grand Haven Offices

231-733-1326

OAMKG.com

