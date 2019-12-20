A new experience at the Gilmore Car Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Attention all gearheads and automotive historians! If you’ve experienced the new blockbuster film, “Ford v Ferrari” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, you may be hungry to learn more. You can head to the Gilmore Car Museum, located between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo to see a new exhibit featuring that brings the cars in the movie to life.

Our eightWest photographer, Joe Belliel, caught up with the folks at the Gilmore Car Museum for an inside look!

The new FORD v FERRARI exhibit runs through March of 2020.

The Gilmore Car Museum which boasts the largest vintage automobile collection in North America plans to open a new building to display muscle cars. The ground breaking is set for next year with plans to open the new addition by 2021.

The museum has 20 muscle cars on display, which is expected to double.