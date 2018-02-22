A natural way to beat the cold and flu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This winter, it seems, we’ve seen a record number of people getting sick! So, we wanted to seek out a natural remedy to help beat colds and the flu. You may’ve heard of Elderberry Syrup, a lot of people take it to when they have cold symptoms, or when they’re trying to ward off getting sick. You can make easily make it in your home, we caught up with WOTV 4 Women Wellness Expert Michele Fife to learn how.Elderberry Syrup

1/3 cup elderberries

1 3/4 cup water

1 TBSP powdered ginger

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp clove

3/4 cup Raw Michigan honey

Heat everything except honey in your saucepan. Bring to a boil and then simmer on low – 45- 1 hour until mixture has cooked down considerably. Run thru a strainer or cheese cloth into a measuring cup and then pour into your prepared jars fro storage.

Store in the fridge and take daily for its immune boosting properties.

Standard dose is ½ tsp to 1 tsp for kids and ½ Tbsp to 1 Tbsp for adults. If the flu does strike, take the normal dose every 2-3 hours instead of once a day until symptoms disappear.www.michelefife.com