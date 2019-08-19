A musical Monday with Desmond Jones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s another Musical Monday Here on eightWest! The band, Desmond Jones, is with us today ahead of a big vinyl release party.

Desmond Jones is releasing a new album on July 26, and they will be hosting a Vinyl Release Party on Saturday, August 24 with The Hacky Turtles and Earth Radio at Elevation (The Intersection).

This is the only Grand Rapids show for Desmond Jones this summer and they promise it will be worth the wait! They will have copies of theirr brand new album “Hello, Helou” on vinyl, CD and download cards, new merchandise, and more.

Tickets: