GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When it comes to pain management, and particularly the management of chronic pain, there may be some old-fashioned beliefs that medications and injections are the only options available. Today, pain management is a medical specialty, and the treatment options are many. Dr. YiJia Chu is a pain management specialist and board-certified anesthesiologist from Spectrum Health who has subspeciality training in pain management.

Patients now have more options than ever, including a process called neuromodulation. This process actively stimulates nerve cells and it’s a technique that is helping a lot of people living with chronic pain.

To learn more, click here.

Sponsor: Spectrum Health