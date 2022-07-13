GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you ever wonder what a modern general store would look like? The kind of store that has that hometown feel – we found a store just like! Ebels General Store is run by 5 generations of the same family and they just opened a new location in Reed City. With all the traveling you may be doing this summer, you might want to put it on your list of places to stop. Rachael got the chance to visit Ebels and to see how this store that’s been around for more than 100 years has stood the test of time!

Ebels General Store

420 E. Prosper Rd. – Falmouth

231-826-3333

EbelsGeneralStore.com

Sponsored by Ebels General Store.