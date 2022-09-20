GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the difference between a traditional apartment complex and luxury apartment dwellings that really focus on community? We found the answer when we visited the Townhomes at Two Rivers in Lowell. Rachael got the chance to visit this newly built community, with lots of amenities and a strong sense of community!

>>>Take a look!

There are 80 luxury apartments at the Townhomes at Two Rivers and they were just built in 2020 so they’re up to date. They offer one, two and three bedroom floorplans – you can fill out an application today! They’re conveniently located on Boulder Dr. in Lowell near the Meijer.

Townhomes at Two Rivers

11731 Boulder Dr. – Lowell

Office hours: Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm

Weekends by appointment

616-207-0727

TownhomesTwoRivers.com

Sponsored by Townhomes at Two Rivers.