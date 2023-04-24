GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – April is the month to honor and recognize occupational therapists and certified occupational therapy assistants. Occupational therapy is the only medical profession that helps people across their lifespan to do the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of daily activities or occupations. Occupational therapy practitioners enable people of all ages to live life to its fullest by helping them promote health and prevent—or live better with — injury, illness or disability. Here to tell us more is Corewell Health occupational therapist Kara Peters.

What do occupational therapists do?

• Occupational therapists help people with disabilities live independently.

• Occupational therapists evaluate and treat people who have injuries, illnesses or disabilities.

• They help clients meet goals to develop, recover, improve and maintain skills needed for daily living and working.

• They also work in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, schools and outpatient clinics.

To learn more about Corewell Health’s Occupational Therapy Program, click here.

Sponsored by Corewell Health.