GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Chamber recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of its office.

The downtown office at 250 Monroe Avenue NW across from the DeVos Place now offers things like a work café, small enclaves to pop in for a phone call, board rooms equipped for hybrid meetings and all-day planning sessions. The new expansion adds around 5,000 square feet of space, with nine more meeting rooms and space for Chamber staff. Nearly 90% of the new office became dedicated to member-facing meeting space, as opposed to 20% prior in the old office.

Following the pandemic, workplace needs shifted, and we found demand for our space increasing. Members of the Chamber can use the space like a second office, to hold meetings or as a space to set up in between engagements.

Many community partners and Chamber members contributed to make the expansion possible, including Consumers Energy, Kent District Library, Corewell Health, Amway and more.

Access to the space is one of many benefits to Chamber membership. More information can be found at www.grandrapids.org.