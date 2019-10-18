A look inside the modern beauty industry

If you’ve ever thought about cosmetology as a career but don’t know where to get started, listen up. Today we’re learning about what the modern beauty industry looks like and how you can get your career started. Jennifer Collins, the Campus Director from Tulip City Beauty College, joins us in studio.

Tulip City Beauty College

Moored Beauty Schools

616.355.5010

500 E 8th Street, Holland

tcbeautycollege.com

Moored Beauty Schools has been at the forefront of cosmetology education for over 60 years. As a premier Sam Villa and Pivot Point Partner School, we not only provide the best in education but also professional tools to begin your career on the right foot. At Moored Beauty Schools your success is our success. We provide the tools you need to succeed not only in training but throughout your cosmetology career. We’ll assist in passing your state board examines, getting a job, and learn to market and build your clientele. Your education is just the beginning and we have the program and mentors to ensure your success.