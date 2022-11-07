GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In less than two weeks, an event we look forward to all year kicks off, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival. One of the things you may want to do now, is consider how you’ll navigate the thousands of food and beverage pairings and some of the festival’s most popular experiences, like the wine pairing dinners.

We wanted to give you a look at what a wine pairing dinner experience is like, so Rachael sat down with John Taylor, Corporate Chef with the Redwater Restaurant Group.

The multi-course dinners take place the show at DeVos Place and while you’re tasting amazing flavors, a chef will explain how it was all prepared and why certain wines were chosen for each course.

GR Int’l Wine, Beer and Food Festival

November 18 and 19

DeVos Place

Pairing tickets only available online

Admission, tasting tickets, tasting sessions also only available online

Show hours:

Friday 4pm-10pm

Saturday 2pm-10pm



Tickets:

Single day admission: $20 per person

Tasting tickets: $0.50 per credit