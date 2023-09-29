GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s such a bittersweet moment for us to bid farewell to Terri DeBoer on eightWest. She has been on the show since the very first day back in 2009 and has had an amazing 14 years on the purple couch, in addition to her meteorology duties. She’s hosted thousands of interviews over the years, so we thought it was only fitting that during her last week here, she would be in the hot seat. Rachael sat down with Terri to talk about some of her favorite moments on eightWest and what’s next for her.