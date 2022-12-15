GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love outdoor sports, we know you’re keeping a close eye on the forecast! One up north location that offers endless winter recreation is Shanty Creek Resort. In addition to skiing on Schuss Mountain, they also have tubing, dogsledding, XC skiing, snowshoeing and nature hikes. You can also enjoy craft spirits and brews with their neighbors Short’s Brewing, Mammoth Distilling, and Bee Well Meadery.

We talk to Lindsey about all the latest in winter fun at Shanty Creek!

Shanty Creek Resort

800-678-4111

ShantyCreek.com

