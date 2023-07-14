GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Starting Friday through the end of July, there are more than a dozen music festivals taking place in West Michigan! The music scene reflects the summer heat, with some great festivals going on around the state.
John from Local Spins joins us with an impressive lineup!
UPHEAVAL FESTIVAL
Belknap Park, Grand Rapids, MI | July 14-15
https://www.upheavalfest.com/
FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL
Brooklyn, MI | July 14-16
https://fasterhorsesfestival.com/
BATTLE CREEK CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL
Festival Market Square, Battle Creek MI | July 15
https://www.facebook.com/BCBattleCreekCarribeanFest
WALK THE BEAT
Various locations in Montague & Whitehall, MI | July 22
http://walkthebeatwhitelake.org/
DUNESVILLE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Harmony Pines, Interlochen, MI | July 21-23
https://www.dunesvillemusicfestival.com/
HIAWATHA TRADITIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL
Marquette Tourist Park, Marquette, MI | July 21-23
https://hiawathamusic.org/
NORTHERN LIGHTS MUSIC FEST
Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds, Escanaba, MI | July 21-22
https://visitescanaba.com/things-to-see-and-do/northern-lights-music-fest
MARSHALL BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL
Calhoun County Fairgrounds, Marshall, MI | July 23-29
https://www.facebook.com/MarshallBluegrassFestival
TAMARACK MUSIC FESTIVAL
4285 170th Ave., Morley, MI | July 28-29
https://www.facebook.com/TamarckMusicFest
WILD THYME MUSIC FESTIVAL
Fat Blossom Farm, 2086 20th St., Allegan, MI | July 28-30
https://fatblossom.com/wild-thyme-music-festival