GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Starting Friday through the end of July, there are more than a dozen music festivals taking place in West Michigan! The music scene reflects the summer heat, with some great festivals going on around the state.

John from Local Spins joins us with an impressive lineup!

UPHEAVAL FESTIVAL

Belknap Park, Grand Rapids, MI | July 14-15

https://www.upheavalfest.com/

FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL

Brooklyn, MI | July 14-16

https://fasterhorsesfestival.com/

BATTLE CREEK CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL

Festival Market Square, Battle Creek MI | July 15

https://www.facebook.com/BCBattleCreekCarribeanFest

WALK THE BEAT

Various locations in Montague & Whitehall, MI | July 22

http://walkthebeatwhitelake.org/

DUNESVILLE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Harmony Pines, Interlochen, MI | July 21-23

https://www.dunesvillemusicfestival.com/

HIAWATHA TRADITIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

Marquette Tourist Park, Marquette, MI | July 21-23

https://hiawathamusic.org/

NORTHERN LIGHTS MUSIC FEST

Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds, Escanaba, MI | July 21-22

https://visitescanaba.com/things-to-see-and-do/northern-lights-music-fest

MARSHALL BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

Calhoun County Fairgrounds, Marshall, MI | July 23-29

https://www.facebook.com/MarshallBluegrassFestival

TAMARACK MUSIC FESTIVAL

4285 170th Ave., Morley, MI | July 28-29

https://www.facebook.com/TamarckMusicFest

WILD THYME MUSIC FESTIVAL

Fat Blossom Farm, 2086 20th St., Allegan, MI | July 28-30

https://fatblossom.com/wild-thyme-music-festival