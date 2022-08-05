GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re lucky in West Michigan to have a vibrant local music scene and there’s one person who has his finger on the pulse of everything that’s happening – John Sinkevics of Local Spins. He joins us today to talk about the great music festivals coming up this month and next in West Michigan and across the state!

Kalamazoo Ribfest – August 5th-6th

KalamazooRibfest.com

Hoxeyville Music Festival – August 19th-21st

Hoxeyville.com

Porcupine Mountains Music Fest – August 26th-28th

PorkieFestival.org

Wheatland Music Festival – September 9th-11th

WheatlandMusic.org

For all things West Michigan music, visit LocalSpins.com.