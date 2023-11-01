GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earlier this year we introduced you to some amazing women in West Michigan as a part of our Remarkable Women 2023 contest. Now, it’s time to nominate a special woman in your life for Remarkable Women 2024!
Today, we’re bringing back our 2023 winner, Elise Kutt, a photographer and business woman from the Grand Rapids area, to talk about her experience.
To nominate someone for our 2024 Remarkable Women of West Michigan contest, click here and tell us what makes them so remarkable!