GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Potter’s House strives to provide a Christ-centered education for students regardless of ethnic heritage and income levels. Their Partner Program matches up a student with an individual, family, or small group to help support them on their educational and spiritual journey.

We got an inside look when we stopped by their Partner Day event a few weeks ago and learned how their partner program makes school so unique for the students.

The Potter’s House

616-241-5202 or 616-818-3759

TPHGR.org

To become a partner – TPHGR.org/Get-Involved/Partner-Program

