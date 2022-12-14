GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to share some more holiday happenings around West Michigan! The Critter Barn is very popular in warm weather months but during the holidays they create a live nativity. This is the 23rd year for the event – visitors get to celebrate the birth of Jesus, enjoy a display of the holy land and meet the Critter Barn animals as you check out their brand new barn. The nativity is open Tuesday through Saturday throughout December. They’re open they’re located on 80th avenue in Zeeland. Our next stop is Kalamazoo and a trip to the outdoor mall area to enjoy all the lights that line the street. You can also hop on the Holly Jolly Trolley that travels around downtown Kalamazoo. It’s a great way to get easy access to parking lots, stores, restaurants, and more plus the rides are free! One thing you don’t want to miss on the Kalamazoo mall is the giant waving Santa statue – he’s ready to take selfies and family photos for the holidays.

Meijer Gardens is a family favorite around the holidays and in addition to the traditions we’ve grown to love, there’s new things this year! Today we have Adam in studio to talk about what they have going on!