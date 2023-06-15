GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The city of Muskegon has so much to offer, and if you’re visiting the lakeshore community, one company offers a wide variety of places to grab a bite to eat. Hometown Hospitality locations offer dining options from early morning to late night and have something for everyone! Hometown Hospitality started in 2011 and has seven locations along the lakeshore from Muskegon to Whitehall. Owner Mike Kordecki is a veteran born and raised in Muskegon and wants to see his hometown continue to thrive and make it a great place to live.
Hometown Hospitality Group Restaurants:
Cherokee Restaurant
1971 West Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49441
231-759-7006
https://cherokeemuskegon.com/
Marine Tap Room
1983 Lakeshore Drive, Muskegon MI 49441
231-755-5581
https://marinetap.com
No Name Saloon & Grill
609 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
231-375-5717
https://nonamemuskegon.com/
Red Rooster Tavern
2998 Scenic Dr. North Muskegon, MI 49445
231-744-4006
https://redroostermuskegon.com/
Full Moon Diner & Saloon
3408 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445
231-246-2696
https://fullmoondinersaloon.com
Pub 111
111 W Colby St. Whitehall, MI 49461
(231) 894-8269
https://pub111.com/
Dockside Donuts
1950 Lakeshore Dr. Muskegon, MI 49441
231-755-9011
https://docksidedonutsmuskegon.com/
Sponsored by Hometown Hospitality Group.