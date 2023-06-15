GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The city of Muskegon has so much to offer, and if you’re visiting the lakeshore community, one company offers a wide variety of places to grab a bite to eat. Hometown Hospitality locations offer dining options from early morning to late night and have something for everyone! Hometown Hospitality started in 2011 and has seven locations along the lakeshore from Muskegon to Whitehall. Owner Mike Kordecki is a veteran born and raised in Muskegon and wants to see his hometown continue to thrive and make it a great place to live.

Hometown Hospitality Group Restaurants:

Cherokee Restaurant

1971 West Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49441

231-759-7006

https://cherokeemuskegon.com/

Marine Tap Room

1983 Lakeshore Drive, Muskegon MI 49441

231-755-5581

https://marinetap.com

No Name Saloon & Grill

609 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440

231-375-5717

https://nonamemuskegon.com/

Red Rooster Tavern

2998 Scenic Dr. North Muskegon, MI 49445

231-744-4006

https://redroostermuskegon.com/

Full Moon Diner & Saloon

3408 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445

231-246-2696

https://fullmoondinersaloon.com

Pub 111

111 W Colby St. Whitehall, MI 49461

(231) 894-8269

https://pub111.com/

Dockside Donuts

1950 Lakeshore Dr. Muskegon, MI 49441

231-755-9011

https://docksidedonutsmuskegon.com/

Sponsored by Hometown Hospitality Group.