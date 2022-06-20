GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Your wedding day is one of the most special days of your life. So many people these days are choosing to mark that occasion at a place that is unique and memorable. We found that place. It’s elegant, off the beaten-path with all kinds of special amenities. eightWest is excited to introduce you to Twin Gables Wedding and Event Center in Sturgis, Michigan.

Twin Gables is a lovely park-like setting with a gazebo at their main entrance to welcome visitors and your guests. They have several locations to hold your ceremony including a large pergola with seating for guests as well as a pond surrounded by an arch and a large fountain.

They offer air-conditioned private rooms for both the bridal party as well as the groom and groomsmen. There’s a kitchen for caterers and a beautiful barn for your reception.

Just give them a call to schedule your complimentary tour to see if their space and services are a good fit for your dream wedding.

Twin Gables Wedding and Event Center

Open April 1 to mid-November

26380 M-86

Sturgis, Michigan

269-503-4797

twingableseventcenter@gmail.com

Sponsor: Twin Gables Wedding and Event Center

