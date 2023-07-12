GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This time of year, it seems everyone is heading to the cottage or lakeshore just to relax and enjoy themselves. But living near water can be enjoyable 365 days a year when your home is at Macatawa Legends by Eastbrook Homes. The company is celebrating the grand opening of a new model home in The Estates of Macatawa Legends, which is located in Holland. It’s an area with large home sites and some fun customizable options.

Macatawa Legends is located along the lakeshore in Holland and Park Townships with nearly 400 acres of recreational and entertainment opportunities, including a championship golf course, multi-use clubhouse, multiple restaurants, pool, golf pro shop and fitness center. Residents have easy access to US-31 and the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline. Macatawa Legends is also located next to Quincy Park’s soccer, baseball diamonds and dog park, and is just a short drive away from West Ottawa Schools.

On Thursday, tour one of the model homes in the estate’s area of the community. There will be appetizers, drinks, prizes and giveaways. You can RSVP at the link below.

Macatawa Legends Model Home Par-Tee

Thursday, July 13 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

14526 Georgian Bay Drive, Holland

RSVP here.

Macatawa Legends by Eastbrook Homes

Condominiums & single-family homes

School District: West Ottawa

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Macatawa-Legends

