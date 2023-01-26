GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re cutting back from drinking alcohol, or abstaining altogether, you may want to check West Michigan’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop, Alt City NA Bottles and Beer! The store celebrated its grand opening on January 13th, 2023, offering a wide selection of non-alcoholic spirit substitutes, ready to drink options, wine, beer, and more.

We’ve got Neil and Chad from Alt City NA Bottles and Beer with us to talk about the non-alcoholic movement, the beverages they sell, and to mix some delicious drinks!

>>>Take a look!

Alt City

Downtown Market – 435 Ionia Ave SW

NEW LOCATION: 434 Leonard St. NW

AltCityBevCo.com