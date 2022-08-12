GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!

>>>Take a look!

Temperatures are dropping but there’s still time to get out and golf and if you live in or near Kalamazoo, this is a great option for you! You can call or book tee times online.

Eastern Hills Golf Course

6075 East G. Ave – Kalamazoo

269-385-8175

KMGAGolf.com/Eastern_Hills