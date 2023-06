GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are a golfer, you likely fall into one of two categories: either you play the same course over and over again or you play a variety of courses. Whichever category you fall into, Morrison Lake Golf Club in Saranac is a unique course you should check out. It’s located between Grand Rapids and Lansing just off I-96.

Morrison Lake Golf Club

6425 Portland Road, Saranac

616-642-9528

GolfMorrisonLake.com

Sponsored by Morrison Lake Golf Club.