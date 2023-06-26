GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many of us, playing golf is a family affair. Mom or dad is a golfer and takes the kids along to the course, and then golf is passed down to the next generation. At Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell, the entire golf business is a family affair. The course is owned and operated by the Bruwer family and is a beautiful public course, serving as a great training ground for the next generation of golfers!

The Bruwer family also owns and operates Morrison Lake Golf Club in Saranac. They call them “sister courses,” with a special membership that allows golfers to play both courses. Check out the Arrowhead Golf Course website to join the birthday club, where members get a free round of golf on their birthday!

Arrowhead Golf Course

2170 Alden Nash, Lowell

616-897-7264

GolfArrowheadNow.com

Sponsored by Arrowhead Golf Course.