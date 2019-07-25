A great getaway in Spring Lake

One of the well-known destinations along the lakeshore is the Holiday Inn Grand Haven Spring Lake. Not just a place to view beautiful boats and enjoy the water but to eat delicious food, to hold a special event or to stay for a weekend getaway.
And while this spot is a longtime favorite, it’s always celebrating new things too, like a brand new restaurant! Come with us as we show you around.
The Holiday Inn Grand Haven Spring Lake has such an ideal location, right there where the Grand River and Spring Lake meet up with the channel that leads out to Lake Michigan. It’s really gorgeous there, and so close to everything!
If you’d like a book a stay there or a special event, just head to their website. You can also learn more about this very special property, which was recently remodeled with all new carpet, furniture and bedding. There’s also a tiki bar, two pools, jacuzzi and fitness center.
Holiday Inn Grand Haven-Spring Lake
940 W. Savidge Street – Spring Lake
616-846-1000
higrandhaven.com