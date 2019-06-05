A great getaway at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It seems we're finally turning the page to summer and boy, we are ready to have some fun! We're so fortunate, Michigan is such a big, beautiful state. It's so easy to get in the car, and not even have to drive far, to find a fantastic getaway. That's why we love Traverse City so much. there's water, golfing, shopping, delicious food and drink.

And you can find all that in one spot, the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa! Whether it's a relaxing getaway you're looking for, or one with lots of activity, this spot has it all - take a look!

This resort is beautiful year round but summer and fall, it's really at its finest!

You can book spa appointments and tee times here and learn about special getaway packages for families, couples, golf groups, you name it!

They also have amazing food. Aerie Restaurant and Lounge is known throughout the region, it received Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence in 2017 and 2018, which is amazing and the views are unbelievable!