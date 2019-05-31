A grand culinary experience at Grand Taste

We are just two weeks away from one of the biggest culinary events of the year! Today we’re previewing the Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic, so we’ve brought in a few friends to help us out, Christina Fecher, Chef Michael Ollier, and Samantha Glueck.

Grand Taste is the best food experience on any tour. It’s a three-day experience featuring the best local restaurants, breweries and Meijer offerings. And because of that, it’s a big highlight for many during tournament week. That’s why the course will be rerouted this year to start and end near the Grand Taste tent.

Spectators also enjoy knowing that they’re helping make a difference for those in our community who are hungry. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that helps stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The previous five tournaments generated more than $4.2 million.

Also this year, a sustainability program will be rolled out at the Grand Taste and Grand Taste Garden that is expected to divert more than 95% of its waste to recycling or compost, that includes food, bottles/cans, and bowls/utensils.

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give