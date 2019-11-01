GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the chilly fall weather sets in, you might be in need of a good meal to warm you up. We’ve got just the thing for you today. Chef Chris Perkey from Osteria Rossa is here to talk about the new fall menu!

Osteria Rossa

16 Monroe Center St. NE, Grand Rapids

616.988.9350

osteriarossa.com

About Osteria Rossa

Bringing people together in a casual eatery to enjoy small plates, wood fired pizza, homemade pasta, and seasonal dishes. Our focus is Italian inspired cooking featuring the local ingredients of Michigan farms, all served in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere.