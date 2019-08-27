A golf destination along the lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we continue to explore the beautiful community of Saugatuck, we found a place that will exceed all of your expectations, while hitting the green. Ravines Golf Club offers exceptional playing conditions at an extraordinary value. Golf great, Arnold Palmer, envisioned and designed this incredible course, take a look!

Once you’re on Ravines golf course it’s easy to see why Arnold Palmer felt this land was meant for championship golf. It stands out in so many ways. Along with its beauty and exceptional playing conditions, Ravines Golf Club is proud to become one of the newest Watermark Properties.

If you’re thinking of booking a party or gathering at the ravines golf club, they are already taking reservations for holiday parties and 2020 weddings.

Ravines is only a 15 minute drive from Holland, and 30 minutes from Grand Rapids. It’s a close, yet luxurious destination.

Ravines Golf Club