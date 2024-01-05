GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There’s a safe space in Grand Rapids for children and young adults with weak immune systems to gather in a germ-free environment.

The Children’s Healing Center is meant for children between ages 0 and 26 who have been diagnosed with diseases that leave them more vulnerable to illness than their peers.

The organization offers a wide variety of classes and spaces for kids, young adults and their parents to simply relax and play.

The Children’s Healing Center opened in 2015 as the first-of-its-kind facility in the nation, serving kids and young adults with weak immune systems due to a medical diagnosis.

The center has a HEPA-grade air filtration system and has set cleaning procedures and screening procedures to make sure everyone who enters is healthy. This gives families a germ-free space to connect and have an outlet for physical activity, emotional healing and social connection.

Children’s Healing Center

1530 Fulton Street E

Grand Rapids

616-426-8366