GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our home is our sanctuary, and if you’re thinking about changing your living situation, you might want to think about building a new home and creating something that fits your needs perfectly! Rockford is an incredibly popular place to live, and Autumn Trails is a growing community there by Eastbrook Homes. They’re holding an “Apps and Ales” event next week and invite everyone to come check them out and tour their new model home while enjoying some food and drinks!

Today, we’re giving you a preview – take a look!

Apps & Ales at Autumn Trails

Thursday, Aug. 10, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

3933 Autumn Acres Dr., Rockford

RSVP here.

Autumn Trails by Eastbrook Homes

Condominiums & single-family homes

School District: Rockford

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Autumn-Trails

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.