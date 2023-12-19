GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- What started as a friendly competition has now turned into a mega toy drive for the Salvation Army Angel Tree! The partners at the law offices of Barnes and Thornburg pitted two floors of their Grand Rapids office and their Ann Arbor office against each other to see who could gather the most toys and gifts. As it turns out, it’s the kids and families that the Salvation Army helps who ended up being the real winners.

Last year, the Salvation Army served more than 20,000 children across west Michigan, and this year they hope to help 25,000 kids across our area. There is still time to donate at one of the Angel Tree donations sites all across West Michigan and of course, they are always accepting financial contributions as well.

Sponsored by Barnes & Thornburg LLP.