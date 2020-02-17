A fresh way to update your home’s interior

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re renovating or redecorating your home, there’s a lot to consider! You may even opt for an interior designer to help with some decisions.

Designers always want a variety of samples and fresh ideas to bring to their clients and there’s a space in town that helps them do that – it’s called Gorman’s to the Trade!

We stopped by to take a look at the space and what they offer.

If you’re a designer & you’d like to take a tour, give them a call (616) 456-9813.

Gorman’s to the Trade

2320 28th Street SE

Sponsored by Gorman’s to the Trade.