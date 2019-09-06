A flashback to the 80’s at Four Winds Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a fan of the 80’s, the fall lineup at Four Winds Casino is just for you! There’s some great musical groups that will bring you back.
Today, we have Brant Coulter in studio with us. There is something for everyone to enjoy including seeing award winning entertainers at silver Creek Event Center.
Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo
They have a first class hotel offering event packages and a pool bar with weekend entertainment.
- Air Supply – September 6
- The Ultimate Queen Celebration – September 7
- Chaka Khan – September 13
- 38 Special – September 27
- Martin Short and Steve Martin – September 28
- Dennis DeYoung – October 4 – The Grand Illusion 40th anniversary album tour and the music of Styx
- Rockin’Brew Fest October 27
- REO Speedwagon – November 9
CONTACT:
1-866-4Winds1 OR 1-866-494-6371