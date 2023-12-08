GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Everyone’s always looking for a great place to check out in downtown Grand Rapids and we know of a fun spot to grab a drink or food – the restaurant located in the CityFlats Hotel lobby.

CitySēn Lounge is this week’s eatWest deal. You spend $50 and receive a $100 gift card. CitySēn Lounge is a new American-style gastropub featuring seasonal dishes sourced from local ingredients and it has a wide selection of craft beer, wine and cocktails.

CitySēn Lounge is a great spot for weddings and events. The CityFlats Hotel is a 48-room boutique hotel located along Monroe Center. It has a historic ballroom, a full-service salon that is open to guests as well as the public, and conference rooms that can be booked by corporate groups.

CitySēn Lounge offers daily happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with 50% off all food. And don’t forget to stop by on Wine Wednesday for half-off bottles all day.

CitySēn Lounge

83 Monroe Center

Grand Rapids

616-608-1720