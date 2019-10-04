A different level of care along the lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited to be here in Hamilton, close to the Lake Michigan shore. It’s an area that attracts people from all over the place. For those seeking a community that has all levels of care for seniors, in a resort-like setting, we have just the place for you. It’s called Grace of Douglas, take a look!

Grace of Douglas handles all levels of care and there’s one more thing that sets them apart, their multi-sensory experience. It’s a room specially designed for gentle stimulation of sight, sound, touch, smell and movement in a controlled way, to create a soothing environment. Rooms like this are used to boost feelings of comfort and well-being, relieve stress and pain, maximize a person’s potential to focus and hopefully, improve a person’s memory.

Grace of Douglas also has a mobile sensory cart for residents who may be unable to experience the room. This kind of experience can have big benefits for those with Alzheimer’s, brain injury, stroke, and so many other conditions.

If you’d like to check Grace of Douglas, give them a call you can schedule an appointment and you can also go online. They’re located on Wiley Road in Douglas.

Grace of Douglas