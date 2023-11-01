GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Nestled on the west side of Grand Rapids, you’ll find a retirement community that has all sorts of programs and activities to help you age with dignity.
We are talking about Villa Maria and to get that first hand experience we took a trip there to see all they have to offer.
>>>Take a look!
Villa Maria Retirement Community
1305 Walker Ave NW, Grand Rapids
616-776-8475
Open House: Wednesday, November 15th from 11am-2pm
TheVillaMaria.com
Sponsored by Villa Maria Retirement Community.