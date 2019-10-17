A community meal steeped in tradition

There’s nothing quite like, a home cooked meal. Every year, St. Nicholas Church in Grand Rapids opens its doors to the public for an Authentic Middle Eastern Dinner. This year’s dinner is almost here, so we’ve brought in Joann and Melissa to help us preview.

Their annual Middle Eastern Dinner is a tradition in their Parish that has been handed down from our parents and grandparents

They are grateful to share their love, faith, and connection with their West Michigan Neighbors and take great pride in preparing a culturally authentic meal, which support their church ministries and benefit the community. Some of these community organizations we reach out to are ICCF, the Camelot Community, Shepherds of Independence, Kids Food Basket, and St John’s Home.

St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church

2250 East Paris Ave. SE



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22.

Take-Out is 4:00pm to 7:00pm

Dine-In is 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Tickets may be purchased on line at: www.stnicholasgr.com/dinner/

The menu is as follows: