GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You may recognize Jennifer Feuerstein as the face of AARP or from her role as guest host on eightWest but now she is adding author to her title! She joined us to discuss her debut novel, “Not Your Shoe Size.“

Julia and Colette are life-long best friends who couldn’t age more differently. Julia is a goody-two-shoes who embraces her gray hair, wrinkles, and geriatric sneakers. Colette is as tough as old boots and relentlessly chases after the elusive fountain of youth wearing stilettos. Growing up and growing old together, they clash decade by decade, starting when they’re ten and are forced to write their own obituaries for homework. Their assignment? Live to 100. Despite being at odds on whether to embrace their age or defy it, they journey through life competing to see who reaches the finish line not first, but best. Their fierce loyalty, endearing friendship, and shared experiences—from puberty to menopause—are challenged by the ups and downs of life. And the older they get the more they realize it just might be the other woman who’s learned the secret to aging well in an ageist society. Not Your Shoe Size is a coming-of-age story told through a series of witty and poignant vignettes that will strike at the osteoporotic funny bone of all women who are trying to figure out how to bloom in every stage of life.

-Excerpt from the author