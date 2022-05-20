GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition has just opened in Grand Rapids. The exhibition opens Friday, May 20 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. The Exhibition showcases what is one of the greatest artistic creations and offers visitors up-close, life-sized and a never-before-seen perspective. The ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced using high definition photos and gives visitors a chance to see the look and feel of the original paintings.

The Exhibition will be on display at the museum through September 11, 2022. The visit takes about 60 to 90 minutes.

Tickets:

Starting at $15 per adult, $9 for children, free for 5 and under

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

303 Pearl Street NW

Grand Rapids

Open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm

Sunday noon-5pm