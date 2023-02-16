GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you looking for more ways to save? Certificates are a great option. MSUFCU Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Deidre Davis, joins us today to discuss these accounts and how they can help you save more.

MSUFCU offers fixed-rate, easy-to-open Certificates with terms from three months to seven years. We also offer a 1-Year Add-On Certificate that can be opened with as little as $50 and allows you to add a total of $10,000 per year for all of the 1-Year Add-on Certificates you have. Whether you’re looking to save for a big purchase or build your emergency fund, Certificates are a great way to boost your financial wellness. You can open a Certificate through the MSUFCU Mobile app, online at msufcu.org/certificates, over the phone, or at one of our 21 branches.

MSU Federal Credit Union

517-333-2424

Numerous branch locations

MSUFCU.org

Sponsored by MSU FCU.